Sharon Sampson Shacochis, 74, of Newport News, Virginia formally of Reedville Va, passed away on March 21, 2020. She was a homemaker, educator, wildlife artist and a member of the blue skies gallery. She is survived by her husband, of 51years, Dr. Thomas J. Shacochis, ; three children, Kristen Shacochis of Walla Walla, WA; Jennifer Ciner of Raleigh, N.C.; Nathan Shacochis of Burlington, NC; two grandchildren, P.J. Brown and Dylan Brown both of Walla Walla, WA; One brother, Stephen Sampson of Raleigh NC. She was processed in death by parents Leroy and Louise Sampson.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Hospital, Shriners Hospital and JDRF.org. A private graveside service will be held at Roseland Cemetery, Reedville, Va.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 24, 2020