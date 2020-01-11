|
|
Sharon Snider Stupp, age 76, of Williamsburg, VA was born in Decatur, IL to her parents Glenn A. and Alberta Snelson Snider who preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death was her husband, Donald K. Stupp and her brother, Glenn A. Snider.
She graduated from Niantic-Harristown High School and Millikin University with a BS degree. Sharon was active in Delta Delta Delta while in college. She and Don moved to Williamsburg after Don retired. Sharon was an active member of Stone House Presbyterian Church in Toano.
Funeral services will be held at Stone House Presbyterian Church on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Donations in remembrance may be made to Stone House Presbyterian Church, 9401 Fieldstone Parkway, Toano, VA 23168. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 11, 2020