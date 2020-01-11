Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 565-1141
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Stone House Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Stupp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Snider Stupp

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon Snider Stupp Obituary
Sharon Snider Stupp, age 76, of Williamsburg, VA was born in Decatur, IL to her parents Glenn A. and Alberta Snelson Snider who preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death was her husband, Donald K. Stupp and her brother, Glenn A. Snider.

She graduated from Niantic-Harristown High School and Millikin University with a BS degree. Sharon was active in Delta Delta Delta while in college. She and Don moved to Williamsburg after Don retired. Sharon was an active member of Stone House Presbyterian Church in Toano.

Funeral services will be held at Stone House Presbyterian Church on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Donations in remembrance may be made to Stone House Presbyterian Church, 9401 Fieldstone Parkway, Toano, VA 23168. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -