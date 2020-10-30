1/1
Sharon Urban
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
From first cry to last breath, Sharon Urban was a fighter. Now, after a lifetime battling sickness, her death on October 24, 2020 has brought her the relief she couldn't find in life. During that life, she left a hell of an impression. Fiercely loyal, she was the friend you'd want with you in a dark alley. Hopelessly compassionate, she poured her life into others and took sincere joy in taking care of people. Fiery and passionate in all she did and believed, she never did anything with half a heart. Wild and tempestuous, every moment with her was an adventure. She lived life on her own terms, and she will be missed dearly.

Sharon delighted in her grandchildren, Annabel and Judah, and cherished her time with them. She was a daddy's girl and adored her father, Bunker Hill, whom she now joins in the undiscovered country. Her late husband, Tony Urban, was the love of her life. She now continues her great love story with him, and their laughter will echo in eternity. She is survived by her beloved mother, Patricia Delles; stepmother, Lynda Hill; brothers, Robert, Richard (Rose), and John Hill; son and his wife, Bryan and Christie Frye; lifelong friend, Charlotte Whitt; and a large extended family.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, Va. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, November 2, at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk. Guests are required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Visitation
02:00 - 03:30 PM
Peninsula Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
2
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Peninsula Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
October 29, 2020
Peaceful Passage Arrangement
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
October 29, 2020
Peaceful Passage Arrangement
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
October 29, 2020
She was such a Beautiful Friend of mine for 25 years. I loved her so much. She will be sooo missed.
Kelly Heywood
Friend
October 28, 2020
Stars of Life Standing Spray
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
October 28, 2020
SHOCKED !! Sharon will be truly missed !! RIP GORGEOUS !!
Walter Phillips
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved