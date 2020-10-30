From first cry to last breath, Sharon Urban was a fighter. Now, after a lifetime battling sickness, her death on October 24, 2020 has brought her the relief she couldn't find in life. During that life, she left a hell of an impression. Fiercely loyal, she was the friend you'd want with you in a dark alley. Hopelessly compassionate, she poured her life into others and took sincere joy in taking care of people. Fiery and passionate in all she did and believed, she never did anything with half a heart. Wild and tempestuous, every moment with her was an adventure. She lived life on her own terms, and she will be missed dearly.Sharon delighted in her grandchildren, Annabel and Judah, and cherished her time with them. She was a daddy's girl and adored her father, Bunker Hill, whom she now joins in the undiscovered country. Her late husband, Tony Urban, was the love of her life. She now continues her great love story with him, and their laughter will echo in eternity. She is survived by her beloved mother, Patricia Delles; stepmother, Lynda Hill; brothers, Robert, Richard (Rose), and John Hill; son and his wife, Bryan and Christie Frye; lifelong friend, Charlotte Whitt; and a large extended family.The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, Va. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, November 2, at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk. Guests are required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.