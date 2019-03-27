Home

C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News
3314 Roanoke Ave.
Newport News, VA 23607
(757) 245-4391
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News
3314 Roanoke Ave.
Newport News, VA 23607
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Hampton
229 North King St
Hampton, VA
View Map
Sheila Allen Obituary
Mrs. Shelia Allen widow of Mr. James Allen and faithful member of First Baptist Church of Hampton, transitioned peacefully on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Riverside Regional Medical Center. Newport News, VA. Mrs, Allen was also preceded and death by her son Walter Wallace ( Sophia). Left to cherish her memories are her sons Andre Wallace (Valerie) James Allen III,( Victoria) and Dwayne Allen.Ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends. Services for Mrs. Allen will be held 11:00a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Hampton, 229 North King St. Hampton, VA. by. Rev. Leon Aaron Interment will follow at Hampton Memorial Gardens. Viewing for Mrs. Allen will be held from noon until 5:00p.m. Thursday, Match 28, 2019 at C.C.Carter Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 27, 2019
