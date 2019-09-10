Home

Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692
757-898-5722
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
4:00 PM
View Map
Sheila Campbell


1937 - 2019
Sheila Campbell Obituary
Yorktown, Va. - Sheila Campbell passed away unexpectedly in the early hours of September 5, 2019. She was born in Illinois in 1937 to Fred and Margaret Campbell, the last of 6 children. She spent most of her growing up years in Tucson, Arizona; a place she always loved to return to visit. She graduated from Salpointe Catholic High School in Tucson. She was preceded in death by her parents, her two brothers, and two sisters. She is survived by her daughters, Patti Alderman (Gary) of Yorktown, VA, Lisa Tulloss (Rob) of Yorktown, VA and Robin Ramsay of Poquoson, VA; 5 grandchildren, Lara Swank, Jesse McDaries, Robert Tulloss, Maggie Tulloss, and Christopher Topping; 2 great-grandchildren, Isabel Swank and Jaxon Swank; numerous special nieces and nephews, and one sister, Mary Jeanne Dolan of Arizona.

A celebration of life will be held at Amory Funeral Home in Grafton, VA on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 4:00pm. Sheila was a generous person that would give anyone anything they needed. In her memory, please donate to Breast Cancer Awareness, c/o Here For The Girls, ATTN Victoria Riley, 1309 Jamestown Road, Suite 204, Williamsburg, VA 23185.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 10, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
