SHEILA DONLEY FARRAH
Sheila Donley Farrah, 83, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at her home. She was a native of Newport News and graduated from Warwick High School. She and her husband, Abie Sandy Farrah, owned Donley Pest Control as well as Farrah Realty. She taught art to students in her shop in Hilton Village for 20 years. She was a Certified Artist and Teacher certified by International Porcelain Artists and Teachers Inc. and was a charter member of VA World Organization of China Painters where she served as president for several terms. She was the president of the Hampton China Painters Co-Op. Sheila was the first American Veterans president for the Auxiliary Unit of Newport News. She loved to bowl and was the Virginia Champion in 1976 and 1978 with Joann Saville. Shopping for shoes and handbags was her specialty as well as shooting craps and spinning the roulette wheel. When it came to telling a story, no details were left out.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Abie Sandy Farrah. She is survived by her children, Benjamin Farrah and his wife, Karen of Florida, Mark Farrah of Newport News and Sasha Farrah of VA Beach, VA; her granddaughter, Emily of Florida and her brother, Allen Donley and his wife, Kay of Northern Virginia.

A Graveside Service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Peninsula Memorial Park by Rev. Chris Shearer of Kirkwood Presbyterian Church. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Press on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Peninsula Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
757-930-2222
