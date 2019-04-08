Home

Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 565-1141
Sheila Lake
Sheila S. Lake

Sheila S. Lake Obituary
Sheila Sue Lake passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at the Hospice House of Williamsburg in Williamsburg, VA. She was preceded in death by her mother, Arna Johnson Stanford, and her father, Leslie Stanford. She was born in Champaign, Illinois, April 18, 1943. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Richard, her sons, Kevin and Ryan, and her granddaughters, Jane and Betsy.Sue was a very strong, intelligent, loving, and caring wife and mother. She held the family together when her husband was on duty overseas, twice in Vietnam and once in Iran. She loved to travel to numerous countries in Europe and especially to her favorite spot, Hawaii, on several occasions. She devoted more than thirty years to working steadfastly alongside her husband with the successful operation of their bed and breakfast facility in Williamsburg, Virginia. Condolences are welcome to her surviving family through the email address of [email protected] If you would like to make any contributions in her memory, please consider the Hospice House of Williamsburg or the . Online condolences may be offered at nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 8, 2019
