Sheila Terrell Sutton
1954 - 2020
Sheila Yvette Terrell Sutton, 66, went home peacefully to be the Lord on Sunday, September 27, 2020. She was born in Miami, Florida on March 28, 1954 to the late Kedrick and Ruth Abrams Terrell. Sheila was baptized at an early age at Third Baptist Church in Hampton.

Sheila graduated from Pembroke High School in Hampton and later attended Virginia State College (now University). After returning to Hampton, she worked in several capacities in which God blessed her with the gift of using details to create beauty in fashion. Sheila also gave twenty years of dedicated service to Canon Virginia Incorporated where she held the position of inspector in the camera and toner departments. She retired from Canon in 2016.

Sheila was a loving and faithful member of Ivy Baptist Church of Newport News, Virginia where she served in the Usher Ministry. She loved volunteering to support other ministries as they worked to meet the needs of others.

Sheila is survived by her devoted son, Ian M. Sutton; grandson, Terrell Earp; great granddaughters, Tyara Earp and Samara Earp whom she loved dearly; her dedicated sister, Melody T. McCloud (Andre); special friend, Christopher Bartee as well as a host of other relatives and friends. To God be the glory for a life well lived and love well shared.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 3, at Hampton Memorial Gardens.

Services of comfort entrusted to Smith Brothers Funeral Home, 545 E. Mercury Blvd., Hampton, 757-723-4117. www.smithbrothersfh.com

Published in Daily Press from Oct. 2 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Hampton Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Smith Brothers Funeral Home
545 E Mercury Blvd
Hampton, VA 23663
(757) 723-4117
