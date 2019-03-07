Home

Shelby Kernel
Shelby Jean "GG" Kernel

Shelby Jean "GG" Kernel Obituary
It is with great sadness that the family of Shelby Kernel announces her passing on Tuesday, March 5th, 2019 at the age of 82.Shelby will be lovingly remembered by her two daughters, Carol and Barbie and sons, Alan and Dan. Shelby will also be fondly remembered by her 6 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, her sister and 2 brothers.Shelby was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Carl Kernel.Shelby, or as most people called her, "GG", spent her years doing the things she loved which were, being on a Bowling League, day long shopping trips with friends and family, spending time with family and loving on all grandbabies; cheering for the Redskins.She will be greatly missed by all the lives she has touched; we love you GG!!A celebration of Shelby's life will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, March 8, 2019 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Parklawn Memorial Park.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 7, 2019
