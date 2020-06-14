SHELDON DAVID STUPAR
Sheldon David Stupar, age 79, died Thursday, June 11, 2020. A native of Brooklyn, NY, he retired after 26 years in the United States Air Force as a Master Sergeant. Sheldon resided in Hampton, VA and retired after 16 years with VDOT as well.

Sheldon is survived by his wife of 56 years, Frimet Lee Stupar; four children, Michael Stupar (Rosanne), Randi Turczynski (Craig), Eric Stupar, and Patti Miller (Jake); and grandchildren, Emily, Sadie "Schai'ler", Aliyah, Elana, Haley, Ashlee, Valeri (Daniel), and Jacob.

A private Graveside Service will be held at Hebrew Cemetery by Rabbi Dror.

Donations can be made to American Diabetes Association or the American Heart Association.

Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Press on Jun. 14, 2020.
