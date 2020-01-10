|
Shelley Ann DeIvernois, 65, of New Cumberland, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 in her residence.
She was a retired Human Resources Officer with the Defense Logistics Agency, New Cumberland Army Depot, Fairview Twp. Shelley, a graduate of Rudyard High School in Rudyard, Michigan, went on to have a distinguished 42-year career in Civil Service where she worked for the Department of Army and the Department of Defense. She had a love of cooking, her family and friends, the beach and her 2 mini-dachshunds Clay and TW.
Shelley was born in Philadelphia to Carolann (Esser) DeChaine of New Cumberland and the late MSgt., Reginald DeChaine, USAF, Ret. She was also preceded in death by a brother Reginald DeChaine.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her son Randal Evan DeIvernois of New Cumberland; and siblings, Marc E. DeChaine of Del Rio, TX and Peggy Caufman of Mount Holly Springs, PA.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions in Shelley's memory to the Humane Society of the Harrisburg Area, 7790 Grayson Road, Harrisburg, PA 17111.
To send messages of condolence to Shelley's family, please visit www.Parthemore.com
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 10, 2020