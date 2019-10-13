Home

Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
(804) 642-2136
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
6:30 PM - 7:45 PM
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
8:00 PM
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
View Map
Resources
Shelley Ann Worland Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Shelley Ann Worland, 56 of Gloucester, who died at her home on Thursday, October 10, 2019, after losing her heroic battle with colon cancer. Shelley was proud to have worked 31 years at Mary Immaculate Hospital as a decision support analyst. Being a mother and raising two beautiful daughters was one of her greatest achievements in life. She enjoyed vacationing in Smith Mountain Lake with her family. Father, James Caughlin, preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Kenneth R. Worland, their two daughters, Kendall and Amber Worland, two sisters, Rebecca Caughlin, Lisa Zimmer, brother, Jimmy Caughlin as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at Hogg Funeral Home Wednesday, October 16, 2019, from 6:30 until 7:45 p.m. A Celebration of Life Service conducted by the Reverend Art Wolz will begin at 8:00 p.m. in the chapel of Hogg Funeral Home. Inurnment will be private - services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 13, 2019
