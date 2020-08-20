1/1
Sherri Stallings Woodyard
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sherri's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sherri Lyn Stallings Woodyard, 51, of Windsor, VA, went to be with Jesus on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, after a short illness. Sherri is survived by her husband of 28 years, Curtis Anthony Woodyard; sons, Colin Anthony Woodyard and Christian Austin Woodyard; her parents, Johnny and Lynn Gwaltney Stallings; sister, Cynthia S. Edwards and her husband Chris; nieces, Connor and Amber Edwards; nephews, Steve Woodyard and Jeremy Manning; her in-laws, David A. Woodyard and Patricia Anne Woodyard; sisters in law, Brenda Manning and Christine Ramsey; and numerous, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; and her special dogs Lexi and Sandy. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, John and Sara Stallings and Jack and Thelma Gwaltney. Sherri graduated from Smithfield High School, class of '86 and then attended Radford College, she worked at Obici Hospital and then the Catholic Health Services. Her husband and boys were the Love of her Life and she truly lived her life for them, following both of them to every RC Car race they competed in across the world. She was known as the "Track Mom" at every race. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020, 4 p.m. at St. Luke's Memorial Park, Smithfield. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Little's Funeral Home, Smithfield. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org or American Heart Association, www.heart.org, or your favorite charity. Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Calling hours
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Little's Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Smithfield
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Graveside service
04:00 PM
St. Luke’s Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Little's Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Smithfield
1515 S. Church Street
Smithfield, VA 23430
(757) 357-2396
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Little's Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Smithfield

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
34 entries
August 19, 2020
Sherri was one of the sweetest people I ever met. My thoughts and prayers are with her family.
Karrie Heinz
Acquaintance
August 19, 2020
I went to school with Sherri and we grew up together. The impact of her kindness, her smile, her friendship will be with me forever. My Prayers and Love go out to all of her Family.
Martha Tripp
Classmate
August 19, 2020
To echo the many other messages from afar, I'd like to offer my sincerest condolences. So many of us had the pleasure of working remotely with Sherri in some form or fashion. She was always, and when I say always, I mean ALWAYS, willing to help. Such an intelligent, kind and professional woman.

To the family, please know there are so many prayers being sent your way from probably every state in the U.S. Sherri's reach was wide.
There's never a right thing to say when someone is grieving but please know we're all lifting you in prayer.
Loren Via
Coworker
August 19, 2020
Many prayers for your family and May the Good Lord give them peace and comfort today and guide them to have the strength to keep your memories alive.
Darlene Riffe
Classmate
August 19, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Sheila Parker-Tynes C/O 86
Classmate
August 19, 2020
Curtis, we are so sorry to hear of Sherri's passing. You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers.
Bill and Catherine (Linkous) Chambers
Catherine Linkous-Chambers
Family
August 19, 2020
My thoughts & prayers go out to your family. We shared some awesome times in high school & just didn't keep in touch when we graduated but I cherish the times we did share. May God give your family the peace that passes all understand.
Grace Davis (Robbins)
Friend
August 19, 2020
Colin, Austin, and Curtis, I am deeply saddened by Sherri’s passing. I enjoyed seeing her around WHS, and we always had some good dog stories to share with each other. May our loving God wrap you in His arms and comfort you as you spend this time sharing sweet memories.
Charlene Herrala
Neighbor
August 19, 2020
Charlene Herrala
Neighbor
August 19, 2020
My deepest sympathies to the Woodyard family. I had the pleasure of working with Sherri for the last year, she was a amazing lady!! I will greatly miss her humor and kind heart as she always put a bright spot on my day.
Denise Mutschler
Coworker
August 19, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. RIP Sherri sorry to hear of your passing. I will cherish our highschool memories and memories of red point heights neighborhood fun times. Thoughts and prayers to stallings and Woodyard families
Shelly Coombs Vieth
Classmate
August 19, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Sherri’s passing. I’ll always remember that little blonde playing in our yard many years ago. Lynn, Johnny and Cynthia may you find peace and comfort knowing she is in heaven. Prayers for her sons and husband as well as the rest of her family.
Gail Richardson Lowe
Friend
August 19, 2020
Curtis Collin Austin praying for you for healing and strength Sherri was a special person so friendly and kind God Bless you all
Karen Norris
Friend
August 19, 2020
I worked with Sherri on many projects and a few late night MI calls. Anytime I had a Meditech question or needed help, regardless if it was in her area of expertise, she always responded with the most upbeat cheerful email. She will be dearly missed but I know Sherri will live on through our memories and look over us from above. Prayers to her family.
Michelle Kopp
Coworker
August 19, 2020
I was so very saddened to hear of Sheri's illness and passing. She was a loving and caring young lady. Rest peacefully in heaven Sherri. You will be always be loved and missed. Prayers of comfort and peace to your family.
Joyce and Ed Larkin
Family
August 19, 2020
My heart goes out to the Woodyard family. I have known them since I taught Colin in 8th grade. I have never met a more selfless and dedicated mother. She never wavered in her support or care for anyone she met. She will be greatly missed and the family with be in my prayers.
Alisha Taylor
Acquaintance
August 19, 2020
In the world of IT many friendships are born virtually. I have known Sherri for many years as the voice of joy. The voice that always made you want to keep going. The Voice that always said "YES, When is it needed, and what can I do?" We never met for tea or coffee, we never brought our families to the playground, but over zoom and skype we shared our families, drinks, joys, yawns, meals, trials, triumphs and yes probably some naps. Through the hours and work we talked. Her sons and my daughters, our men and four-leggeds filled many meetings. I will miss the voice of joy on the other line. I will miss the magic you brought to the conversation, I will miss your laugh......I will miss you my friend.
Jennifer Atchinson
Friend
August 19, 2020
Sherri was one of a kind in the very best way. She had the quickest wit and an infectious laugh. No matter what we were working on, she always had a story about her husband and boys. Every phone call with her left me smiling - even our last. She will be missed so much by all of us.
Beth Burbridge
Coworker
August 19, 2020
Sherri was an amazing person. No matter what the situation, she would bring a great energy and positive feel to any room both physical or virtual. I worked with Sherri for many years know the world is a darker place without her. You will be greatly missed.
Kane Woodward
Coworker
August 19, 2020
So very sorry for the loss of this very special cousin! Our thoughts and prayers are with you all! May you have peace and strength as you make your way through this!
Darden and Sheila Stallings
Family
August 19, 2020
Curtis and family, I am so sorry for you loss. I worked with Sherry at Obici and she was always smiling and talking about her family. Gone way to soon. My prayer is for God to watch over you and the boys during this difficult time and help you heal. God Bless you and Sherry may you Rest in Peace.
Beverly Cherry-Noack
Coworker
August 19, 2020
Sherri was the best. She always made my day better. It will not be the same with her not here. Your family are in my prayers and thoughts constantly. I loved working with her and will miss her very much. In times of sorrow, when words of comfort are needed most, it seems they are most difficult to say. But may you and your family find comfort in knowing that Sherri was loved and will be missed by many. My warmest thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Sherry Smith
Coworker
August 19, 2020
You will truly be missed by all!
Mark Unrath
Friend
August 19, 2020
Sherry was always so sweet and loving with a great sense of humor. I have such special memories growing up together on Wilson Road and being together at family reunions!
Our love and prayers to the family.
Dale and Glenie Jones
Glenie Minga Jones
Family
August 19, 2020
So sorry to hear of Sherri's passing, its always hard when someone so special is taken from us way to early. Our prayers are with the family during this time of need. May the love of family and friends get you through your grief, remember the stars will shine brighter with Sherri in heaven but she will be missed greatly here by everyone that knew her.
Otis Brock
Friend
August 19, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Sherri's family. She was a joy to work with. Her caring spirit and infectious laugh will be greatly missed.
Nadine Hicks
Coworker
August 19, 2020
Sherri was an amazing person not only to work with but in general. I only worked with her for a few years but she will always be a part of our team and will be missed more than you know. RIP my friend. Love and prayers to her husband and sons.
Kathy Ogden
Coworker
August 19, 2020
Cynthia, Our sincerest condolences to you and your family for the loss of your sister. Please know you and yours are in our prayers. With Sympathy, Ron and Georgeann McQuigg
Georgia McQuigg
Friend
August 19, 2020
Sherry and I lived two doors over from each other in high school and graduated in the same class (SHS '86). She was sweet and fun. We lost touch over time, but I am so happy to read about the life she made for herself and how much family came first. My deepest sympathies go out to Lynn, Johnny, Cynthia, her husband, children and everyone else who is feeling her loss. May God bless each of you.
Alicia Britt-Rose, Machipongo, Virginia
Classmate
August 19, 2020
I know this has to be so very hard. May you be comforted by all the good memories and may God give you the comfort and strength you need to get through this difficult time.
Carol Darden
Family
August 19, 2020
My deepest sympathy and condolences to the entire Woodyard family. I met Sherri, Curtis, Colin and Austin several years ago at an RC car race and we all became friends immediately that day. It is true what they say about miss Sherri being a track mom. She always kept everyone in check on and off the track. She was an amazing women and will be truly missed but never forgotten. The Angel that you are in person, theres no doubt you'll be the #1 angel for God. Rest easy miss Sherri
Josh Hollifield
Friend
August 19, 2020
I am so sorry to hear this. Sherri was a wonderful person that was full of joy and loved her family. I worked with her on several projects and she was always laughing and telling us stories. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Carla Sherrard
Coworker
August 19, 2020
I worked with Sherri during the past 6 years. She knew everything. If I was ever stumped, confused, needed a laugh or a waffle pretzel, I turned to her. She was always so caring and helpful. With some govt changes in the past year, Sherri and I worked hours formatting data. I know my loss of my "go to" lady, is insignificant to your loss. Curtis and her sons, were her life. You will be in my thoughts and prayers during this time. I will always be thinking of her and her absence. Rest in peace sweet lady!
Mary Jo Blumer
Coworker
August 19, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to Curtis, Colin, and Austin. Our niece was a very special person and our family will miss her.
Uncle Vernon and Aunt Janet Gwaltney
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved