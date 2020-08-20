In the world of IT many friendships are born virtually. I have known Sherri for many years as the voice of joy. The voice that always made you want to keep going. The Voice that always said "YES, When is it needed, and what can I do?" We never met for tea or coffee, we never brought our families to the playground, but over zoom and skype we shared our families, drinks, joys, yawns, meals, trials, triumphs and yes probably some naps. Through the hours and work we talked. Her sons and my daughters, our men and four-leggeds filled many meetings. I will miss the voice of joy on the other line. I will miss the magic you brought to the conversation, I will miss your laugh......I will miss you my friend.

Jennifer Atchinson

Friend