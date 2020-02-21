Home

Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
(804) 642-2136
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
Sherwood C. "Smoky" Jackson Jr.

Sherwood C. "Smoky" Jackson Jr. Obituary
Sherwood C. "Smoky" Jackson, Jr., age 62 of Gloucester County, died February 18, 2020, at VCU Medical Center in Richmond, surrounded by his family. Smoky graduated class of 1976 from Churchland High School, Portsmouth, and VMI class of 1980 with his Civil Engineering degree. He was employed as a land surveyor before his retirement. He enjoyed biking, the beach, water sports, and most of all, his family. Sherwood Chesson Jackson, his father, preceded him in death. Left to cherish his memory the love of his life, Sharon of Gloucester, stepson, Dustin Gaskins (Amber) and grandsons, Evan and Kohl Gaskins of Gloucester, mother Patricia J. Rigler of San Jose, CA; brothers, Johnny Jackson (Phyllis) of Jefferson City, GA, Walter Jackson (Nancy) of Danville, VA, sister, Laura Beth DeHority (Kerry) of San Jose, CA, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at Hogg Funeral Home on Saturday, February 22, 2020, from 10:00 am until 10:45 am. A service of remembrance will be held in the chapel at 11:00 am, followed by inurnment at Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery. In memory of our loved one, memorial contributions may be made to Gloucester-Mathews Humane Society, PO Box 385, Gloucester, VA 23061. Friends are encouraged to visit www.hoggfh.com and share memories and condolences. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home, Gloucester Point.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 21, 2020
