Shirlee Miller Fisher
Shirlee Miller Fisher, 84, of Newport News, passed away August 23, 2020. Born in McComas, WV she served as a military spouse and Bell Atlantic employee for almost 30 years. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Robert Hugh Fisher. Shirlee is survived by her two sons, Robert Jr. (Suzanne) of Eads, TN and Michael (Ashley) of Moreland Hills, OH and her three grandchildren, Hugh, Hannah, and Spencer.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. (EST) on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Peninsula Funeral Home. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hampton Roads Academy, https://www.hra.org/give/give-online.

Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.


Published in Daily Press on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Peninsula Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
