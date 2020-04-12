Home

Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Shirley A. Causey Obituary
Shirley A. Causey of Newport News, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Riverside Hospital after a brief illness. She had been a resident of Newport News for the last 50 years. Shirley was the daughter of David W. and Ingetraude Causey.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Richard. Shirley is survived by her brothers and their spouses, Frank (Bonita), Kenneth, Thomas (Joanne), Craig, and David (Yvette) along with numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA in Shirley's memory.

Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, Virginia 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 12, 2020
