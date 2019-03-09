Shirley Caywood of Yorktown, Va. passed away peacefully, at her home with her family by her side, on March 6, 2019, at the age of 82. She was born a West Va. girl on November 1, 1936. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, John M. Caywood. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughters Debby Walden (Denny) and Trisha Carr (Mark); stepson Bruce Caywood; grandchildren Shelley Quatro-Abel (Barry), April Firth (Ricky), and Brian Carr; great-grandchildren Alexis Quatro, Devin Quatro, Caleb Firth; and great-great-grandson, Sage Kendall. She was a wonderful blessing to her family, extended family, and friends. No one was a stranger, she talked to everyone as though she had known them for years. Her passions were shopping and Dr. Pepper! Her greatest joy and love were her family, especially her grandchildren. Shirley was beautiful inside and out, and funny and feisty! She will truly be missed. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 10 from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home. At Shirley's request, no funeral service will be held. Published in Daily Press from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary