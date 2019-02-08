|
Shirley A. Chase, 83, died Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Born in Presque Isle, ME, she had been a Peninsula resident since 1974. A wonderful cook, she loved taking care of her family.Preceded in death by her sons, Donald E. Chase and David A. Chase and two grandchildren, Eric M. Chase and Kristen J. Chase; survivors include her husband, Donald E. Chase; her son, Michael H. Chase and wife, Terrie of Poquoson; daughter, Billie Jo Marie King of Waynesboro; a daughter-in-law, Kitty Chase of Williamsburg; a brother, Richard A. Kidney of Presque Isle, ME; four grandchildren, Nicole Clapsaddle, Christopher Chase, Devon Goodwyn, and Kelley Dansereau; and four great-grandchildren.A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00PM, Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Hampton Memorial Gardens.Memorials may be made to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 8, 2019