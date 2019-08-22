|
Shirley Ann (Lewis) Holder, Registered Nurse, lived a long and wonderful life and transitioned on Saturday, August 17, 2019. Shirley was born December 18, 1942 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to the late Joseph L. and Annabelle Lewis.
Shirley was a graduate of Westinghouse High School in 1961. Shortly after graduation she married her high school sweetheart and traveled extensively, living in the far East and Europe, the Republic of China (Taiwan), Hong Kong, the islands of Kinmen and Matsu, China, South Korea, Germany, France, Italy, Belgium, Netherlands and Luxemburg.
Shirley completed her education and became a registered nurse allowing her to reach her fullest potential and her dream of serving others. As a nurse, she worked at Hampton General Hospital and later a Center Manager of Sentara Healthcare.
As a faithful member of Queen Street Baptist Church (QSBC), she served many years on the Christian Education Ministry, Health Ministry, and Beyond Our Walls Ministry.
She is survived by her husband, Haywood, brother Joseph L. Lewis (Jill), sister Dorothy Whitt (Paul), brother Varnell Lewis (Barbara), and brother-in-law Hosea Holder (Mamie).
Shirley was married to her beloved high school sweetheart, Haywood. They have three wonderful children, Tab (Kristen), Mark (Nancy) and Shannon Anderson (David) and six grandchildren: Myles, Miranda, Dakotah, Savannah, Tab, and Zoe.
There will be a celebration of life viewing from 12:00– 5:00pm and a wake 5:00 – 6:00pm, Ronald C. Perkins Funeral Home, 251 W. Queen Street, Hampton, Va. 23669, August 23, 2019.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 22, 2019