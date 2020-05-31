Shirley A. Jarrell, 78 passed peacefully on May 24, 2020, in Hampton Va. surrounded by her loved ones. Shirley was born on May 17, 1942 in Gloucester Va. She Loved playing Bingo, Traveling, and visiting Fort Monroe Daily. She was preceded in death by her Parents James P. and Florence E.Jenkins, two brothers James E.Jenkins and Donald E.Jenkins, She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Bobby G, Jarrell. Daughters Joyce E.Perry of Cameron WI, Lois L.Jarrell of San Diego,CA, Son Robert K.Jarrel and wife Valerie of Roanoke, VA, Sister Joyce A. Lincoln of Lancaster PA. Very Special Friend Tammy Fletcher of Norfolk VA, 7 Grandchildren and 9 Great Grandchildren and,many relatives and friends. There will be no services per her request. In the end, she did it her way.



