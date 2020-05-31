Shirley A. Jarrell
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley A. Jarrell, 78 passed peacefully on May 24, 2020, in Hampton Va. surrounded by her loved ones. Shirley was born on May 17, 1942 in Gloucester Va. She Loved playing Bingo, Traveling, and visiting Fort Monroe Daily. She was preceded in death by her Parents James P. and Florence E.Jenkins, two brothers James E.Jenkins and Donald E.Jenkins, She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Bobby G, Jarrell. Daughters Joyce E.Perry of Cameron WI, Lois L.Jarrell of San Diego,CA, Son Robert K.Jarrel and wife Valerie of Roanoke, VA, Sister Joyce A. Lincoln of Lancaster PA. Very Special Friend Tammy Fletcher of Norfolk VA, 7 Grandchildren and 9 Great Grandchildren and,many relatives and friends. There will be no services per her request. In the end, she did it her way.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved