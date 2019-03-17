|
|
Shirley Ann Hochhaus Pearce, 76, of Suffolk passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019 after a brief illness. She was the daughter of the late Charles Irwin Hochhaus and Lelia Jane Dressell. She is survived by her husband of 54 years Wilton Anthony Pearce; daughter, Andrea H. Pearce; son, Preston Parker Pearce (Michelle); granddaughter, Taylor Nicole Pearce; sister Janice Lee Holmgaard. She was also preceded in death by a sister Beverly May York. She was well known as a homemaker, who never met a stranger, she enjoyed cooking and gardening and sharing her sense of humor with her friends. She loved her cats, and was an Elvis Presley fan. A memorial service will be held on Saturday March 23, 2019, 11 a.m. at Little's Funeral Home, Smithfield, the family will receive friends following the service. Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 17, 2019