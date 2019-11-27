Home

Vincent Funeral Home
417 11th Street
West Point, VA 23181
(804) 843-2550
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Vincent Funeral Home
417 11th Street
West Point, VA 23181
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Union Prospect Baptist Church
Cologne, VA
Shirley Anderson Billups, 85, of West Point, VA, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, November 24, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Billups. Shirley is survived by her children, Charles and Michael Thorne, and Deborah Ball; and a brother, Everett Anderson; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, November 30th at Union Prospect Baptist Church, Cologne, with burial following in the church cemetery. Family will receive friends 4 to 6 p.m., November 29th at Vincent Funeral Home, West Point. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 27, 2019
