|
|
Shirley Ann Kirkland moved to heaven on Friday, March 20 at Riverside Regional Medical Center. She lived at the Hidenwood Retirement Home but lived most of her life in the Fox Hill area. She loved crafts, birds, her family, and the Lord Jesus Christ. She is survived by her beloved husband Dayton Lamar Kirkland, daughter Karen Kennedy and husband Robert of Newport News, her son Gary Lamar Kirkland of LA, her brother James O. West and wife Margaret and their 3 children, 2 grandchildren, David Kennedy and wife Ashley of Charlotte, Lauren Greene and her husband Nathan of Poquoson, and 4 great grandchildren. A celebration of life will be later this summer.
Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 29, 2020