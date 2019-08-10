|
Shirley Ann Vaughan, passed away on , August 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by her fraternal twins, Eric and Erica. She is survived by her husband, Melvin Vaughan, Sr., 1 daughter, 2 sons, 15 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, a host of relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Monday, August 12, 2019 at First Baptist Church Jefferson Park. Viewing will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m Sunday at the funeral home and two hours prior to the service at the church Monday. Arrangements by O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 10, 2019