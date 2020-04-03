|
Shirley Ann White Dangerfield, age 72, died on March 30, 2020, in Hayes. Shirley owned and operated La Petite Beauty Salon with one of the first tanning beds in the area. Also she loved, trained, and showed Maltese dogs. Parents Leo and Elsie Sulik preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband, James David Dangerfield, son Richard C. White, Jr., grandchildren, Dashel White, Noah White, and Holley White. Due to the COVID 19, virus, services will be private. We invite family and friends to visit www.hoggfh.com and share stories and memories. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 3, 2020