|
|
Shirley Bryan Mann, 85, went to walk with the Lord on December 24th, 2019. She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Ruth and Stuart Bryan; sisters, Betty McIntosh and Mary Tyree; brother, Charles Bryan; and her son, David. She was born in Newport News, Virginia on August 26, 1934. She was a proud member of Hampton High School's class of 1954. She has lived in York County since 1957, where she was a devoted school bus driver for York County School Division for 32 years. She was recognized many times by the county as an exceptional driver and cared for the students like they were her own children. She was a charter member of Seaford Baptist Church, where she enjoyed playing on the softball team. She also attended Ivy Memorial Baptist for 30 years but returned to Seaford Baptist for her final years. Music was a big part of her life. She performed in a gospel trio at Pine Chapel Baptist and the Shelton Home with her two sisters. She taught herself to play piano, guitar & ukulele. Shirley also danced ballet and tap for Betty Smith's Dance Studio until she was 17.
Shirley, or Nana as most people called her, was a loving mother to her daughter, Deborah, a devoted wife of 40 years to Jack, and a busy grandmother and great-grandmother. Shirley and Jack spent summers taking their grandchildren to Busch Gardens and Water Country. She always surrounded herself with the people she loved and dedicated her life to caring for them. She never missed an opportunity to cheer for her grandchildren at their many games and performances. She was always the life of the party and loved being "Silly Nana".
Shirley is survived by her loving husband, Jack E. Mann; sister, Patricia Scheidegger; daughter, Deborah Rountree (Craig); step-daughter, Brenda Bergmann (Ed); stepson, Jack Mann Jr. (Diane); granddaughters, Tracie Eagle-Smith(Todd), Danielle Beaudry (James); great-grandchildren, Katelyn, Devon, Jesse and Taylor; 5 step-grandchildren, 8 step great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will take place at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, 2551 N. Armistead Ave, Hampton, Va, on Monday, December 30th from 1 to 2 p.m. with a graveside service immediately following. Please add remembrances on Parklawn-WoodFH.com. Memorial donations can be made in Shirley's name to the American Brain Foundation.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 29, 2019