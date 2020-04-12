|
Shirley D. Pittman peacefully went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday April 8, 2020 at the age of 77. Shirley was born on August 10, 1942 to the late Benjamin Holmes and Margaret Bailey. Shirley grew up in Hampton, VA where Shirley attended Phoenix High School. Soon after Shirley married John Collins and to this union two children were born, Donnie F. Richardson and Lisa Collins, both of Hampton, VA. Left to cherish Shirley's memories: Shirley's husband, Roger Pittman Sr; Shirley's brother, Raymond Bailey; Shirley's two daughters, Lisa Collins of Hampton, VA and Donnie Richardson of Hampton, VA; three grandchildren, Jamie Jackson of Pensacola, FL, Ashley Miller of Richmond, VA and Travis Collins of Hampton, VA; four great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. A viewing for Mrs. Shirley Pittman will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at New Hope Baptist Church, 1415 Big Bethel Road, Hampton, Virginia 23666. Due to social distancing limitations a memorial service and repast will be held in August, date and time will be determined. Our family would like to thank everyone for your thoughts and prayers. Professional services have been entrusted to C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 12, 2020