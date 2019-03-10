Shirley "S.E." Edward Culpepper, 83, of Newport News, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019 in his home surrounded by family.Shirley was born on December 30, 1935 in Portsmouth, Virginia to Vernon S. and Sarah Carter Culpepper, the youngest of three children. He grew up with extended family in Newsoms, Virginia, raised by his aunt and uncle, Zulie and Peter Worrell. A lifelong athlete, he enjoyed baseball and basketball in his formative years, followed by golf and racquetball as an adult. After putting himself through college, earning a four year degree in three years, he became a high school teacher and the youngest principal in Virginia at the age of 20. He then served his country in the Army, achieving the rank of Sergeant before being honorably discharged after three years. After returning home, he continued his dedication to service and found his calling in helping others in need, especially children. He entered into the field of social services and eventually settled in Newport News, Virginia, where he served as the Director of Social and Human Services for over 30 years. Always looking for additional ways to make an impact, he stepped in as Acting City Manager twice, served as President of the Virginia League of Social Services Executives, President of the Board of the Newport News Municipal Employees Credit Union, and held countless other posts over the years. Later in life he earned a Master's Degree in Public Administration.His lifelong mission to help others was second only to his family, many of whom shared or followed into careers of service; they were and are the source of all his pride, strength, love, and support.Shirley is predeceased by his parents; and brother, Freddie Culpepper. Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 60 years, Ursula Culpepper; son, Jay Culpepper; daughter, Laura Dee Saunders; grandson, Cameron Saunders; sister, Joanne Harris, many cousins, nieces, and nephews, and countless friends who were like family.A celebration of Shirley's life will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home.Memorial donations may be made in lieu of flowers to Joy Ranch, a Christian home for children https://joyranch.org/ .Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and words of condolence with the family.Arrangements are under the care of Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 2551 N. Armistead Avenue, Hampton, Virginia 23666. Published in Daily Press on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary