Shirley Ellis Steppes, 84, of Newport News, VA passed away peacefully at home, holding the hands of her two beloved daughters on May 30, 2020. She was born on August 9, 1935 in Edgecombe county, NC to Leroy Ellis and Beulah Wainwright Ellis Craighead. She had been a Peninsula resident since 1957.



Shirley was loved by many for her sweet and kind disposition. She loved to dance and travel. She was CFO for over 25 years at Ward Pontiac. She also worked as a CFO at various other local dealerships. Shirley was a long-time member of Warwick Women of the Moose. She was a member of Hilton Baptist Church and also attended Faith Baptist Church.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Leroy and Beulah, her stepfather, William Craighead; and brother, R.J. Ellis. She was also predeceased by her former husband, John Steppes and by her long-time companion, Thomas Koerber. She leaves behind to cherish her memory daughters, Vickie Leonard and Donna Spence, both of Newport News; grandchildren, Michelle (Jesse) Johnson, Anthony (Holly) Leonard, Thomas (Holly) Spence; great-grandchildren, Christian Johnson, Faith and Ava Leonard, Hannah, Thomas and Noah Spence; bonus great-grandchildren, Emily and Jacob Saylor and Dylon Allison, and many extended family and friends.



Due to Covid-19, there will not be a Memorial Service. There was a Private Graveside Service at Peninsula Memorial Park. The family requests no flowers. If you wish, send a card of condolence in care of Weymouth Funeral Home, 12746 Nettles Drive, Newport News, VA 23606. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store