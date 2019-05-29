Home

Shirley Gail Haugen-Newman Obituary
Shirley Gail, 52, passed away on May 26, 2019 at Mary Immaculate Hospital. A resident of Seaford, VA, she took joy in reading books and painting homes.She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Lawford and Rosalind Hudgins; aunt, Donna Kay Hudgins; uncle, Shedrick Hudgins; stepson, Michael Newman. She is survived by her parents, Wayne and Shirley Haugen; daughter, Rachel Hoyt and husband; son, Zachary Newman and girlfriend; long time companion, Richard Denning; brother, George Haugen; sister, Tracy Kirk and husband; brothers, Marty Kittrell, Timmy Turner; grandchildren; Kassandra and Elijah Hoyt; niece; Summer Kirk; and nephew, Connor Hurley.Shirley Gail was a devoted Mother, Grandmother, Sister, and Aunt who will be deeply missed and cherished by those who loved her. The family will receive friends Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 6:00-7:00 PM at Claytor Rollins Funeral Home in Poquoson. A funeral service will be held Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Emmaus Baptist Church in Poquoson. Online condolences to claytorrollins.com.
Published in Daily Press on May 29, 2019
