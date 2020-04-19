|
|
May 7, 1954 - April 10, 2020. Shirley Gayle, 65, of Newport News, was at her home when she went to be with the Lord the morning of April 10. She was born in Newport News, VA, the daughter of Alexander and Betty Nicol who predeceased her. She is preceded in death by her brother, Alan Nicol; and in-laws, Fitzhugh and Violet Gayle. Shirley was retired from the Department of Social Services and was a devoted wife and mother. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Her two greatest passions were her family and faith.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Blaine E. Gayle; daughter Angela Lees (John); her son, Freddy Paul, Jr.; her grandchildren, Nicholas Lees, Priscilla Paul, Brooklyn Paul; her siblings, Sandy Smith (Russell), Joan Nicol, and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family she loved dearly.
A celebration of life will be scheduled later this Spring/Summer at Community Church in Chesapeake. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.AltmeyerFH.com.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 19, 2020