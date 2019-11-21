|
|
Shirley Lee Jones, 68 completed her earthly journey on November 17, 2019 at home. She was born February 17, 1951 in Charlottesville, VA to the late Ernest E. Lee and Lucille C. Lee. She was educated in the Newport News School system where she graduated from Huntington High School class of 1969. After high school she met Larry B. Jones and they had two children. She eventually joined the Hampton City School system in 1982 and became a lifelong educator until her retirement in 2009. Upon her retirement she continued to work for Hampton Parks and Recreation and Source for Teachers.
Left to cherish her memories are children Larry R. Jones, Hampton, VA., Kenisha J. Wright (David) Durham, NC.; two grandchildren, Gabrielle (Buttons) Phillips-Jones Newport News, VA., Skylar (Peaches) Wright Durham, NC.; two sisters, Armeke Smith (Otis) Newport News, VA., Letrees Wooden (Jimmy) Newport News, VA.; one brother, Ernest Lee, West Palm Beach, Florida.
Viewing is Friday, November 22nd at Ronald C. Perkins Funeral Home, 251 W. Queen St., Hampton, VA, 23669. Funeral service will be held 12 noon Saturday, November 23rd at Sixth Mount Zion Baptist Temple, 3100 Butternut Dr., Hampton, VA. 23666.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 21, 2019