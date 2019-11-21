Home

POWERED BY

Services
RONALD C. PERKINS FUNERAL HOME
251 WEST QUEEN STREET
Hampton, VA 23669-4005
(757) 723-3308
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Sixth Mount Zion Baptist Temple
3100 Butternut Dr.
Hampton, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Lee Jones


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Lee Jones Obituary
Shirley Lee Jones, 68 completed her earthly journey on November 17, 2019 at home. She was born February 17, 1951 in Charlottesville, VA to the late Ernest E. Lee and Lucille C. Lee. She was educated in the Newport News School system where she graduated from Huntington High School class of 1969. After high school she met Larry B. Jones and they had two children. She eventually joined the Hampton City School system in 1982 and became a lifelong educator until her retirement in 2009. Upon her retirement she continued to work for Hampton Parks and Recreation and Source for Teachers.

Left to cherish her memories are children Larry R. Jones, Hampton, VA., Kenisha J. Wright (David) Durham, NC.; two grandchildren, Gabrielle (Buttons) Phillips-Jones Newport News, VA., Skylar (Peaches) Wright Durham, NC.; two sisters, Armeke Smith (Otis) Newport News, VA., Letrees Wooden (Jimmy) Newport News, VA.; one brother, Ernest Lee, West Palm Beach, Florida.

Viewing is Friday, November 22nd at Ronald C. Perkins Funeral Home, 251 W. Queen St., Hampton, VA, 23669. Funeral service will be held 12 noon Saturday, November 23rd at Sixth Mount Zion Baptist Temple, 3100 Butternut Dr., Hampton, VA. 23666.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -