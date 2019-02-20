Home

Shirley M. Chapman Obituary
NEWPORT NEWS - Shirley Magdelene Chapman age 77 went to be with the Lord on February 15, 2019. Shirley was known for her sweet spirit and love of God and family. She is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Ronald Chapman, parents Roscoe and Eva Massamore along with 7 siblings. Survived by her sons Timothy (Lorraine), John (Marlin), James (Carolyn) and David Chapman as well as six grandchildren. The family will recieve friends Thursday Feb. 21 from 5:30pm - 7:00pm at Weymouth Funeral Home, Newport News. Memorial services will be held graveside Friday Feb. 22 at 11am at Hampton Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established to assist with medical and burial costs. Donations may be sent to Bayport Credit Union, 3711 Huntington Ave, Newport News, VA. 23607, Attn: The Ronald D. Chapman Memorial Fund. "Honour thy Father and Mother..." Eph. 6:1-3
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 20, 2019
