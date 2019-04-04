Shirley Marie Patterson Foster peacefully transitioned from this life on Saturday March 30, 2019 at Riverside Hospital. She was born on January 9, 1939 to Edloe Patterson Sr. and Ruth Juanita Franklin Patterson in Hampton Virginia. She attended Hampton Public Schools and was married to Willis Foster Jr also of Hampton Virginia. She is survived by her husband Deacon Willis Foster Jr., daughters Angela and Tammy, sons Larry and Guy (deceased), granddaughters Capricious (Wilbert), Shaughnessee (Charles), Whitney, grandson Arthur and great grands. Sister Claudell Patterson Burton Gaines, brothers Robert E. Patterson Sr., Terence L. Patterson Sr., Ronald D. Patterson and Derrick L. Patterson Sr. and a host of nieces, nephews, and special cousin Jean Hunter and many other cousins.Shirley was a member of West End Baptist Church in Hampton Virginia where she served as Deaconess. She loved singing and once won a singing contest. She had a passion for playing the piano and organ and as a self-taught pianist only had to hear a melody once to play it back instantly. One of her greatest joys in life was to spend time with her husband and family. The other greatest joy was to serve God and her faith shined through until the very end. We will all miss her and cherish the good memories we have of her today and always. The funeral will be held Friday 04/05/2019 at 12 noon at West End Baptist Church in Hampton VA. Published in Daily Press on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary