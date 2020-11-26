Shirley Ann Meeks Buck, age, 84, passed away on November 23, 2020. Born February 13, 1936 at her grandparent's home in Woolwine, Virginia to the late Robert L. Meeks and Halsie Dillon Meeks, Shirley grew up in Eden, NC, moving to Newport News, then Hampton in her teen years. She graduated from Hampton High School in June of 1954. The Sunday after graduation, her parents drove her to Mary Washington College, where she graduated in May of 1957. In August 1957 she started her teaching career in Hampton, VA, which lasted for 37 years, retiring in 1994. Shirley was an active member of Parkview United Methodist Church for many years.



She was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband, Charlie Thomas Buck; and her two brothers, Robert T. Meeks, Sr. and Herbert L. Meeks. Shirley is survived by one daughter, Edith Warren Buck; one granddaughter, Callie Elizabeth Sealey; two sisters-in-law Mary Frances Meeks of Newport News and Nancy Huntley of Grimesland, NC; one brother-in-law, Gene Buck and his wife, Christine of Greenville, NC; many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.



A graveside service will be conducted at 2 PM, Saturday, November 28 at Parklawn Memorial Park, Hampton with Pastor Mike Guminsky officiating.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Parkview United Methodist Church, 902 Briarfield Road, Newport News, VA 23605.



Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, downtown Hampton.



Published in Daily Press on Nov. 26, 2020.