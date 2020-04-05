|
|
Shirley Miller Parisi was called home to the Lord on March 21, 2020 at the age of 80 surrounded by the love of her daughters. She was born in Wilmington Delaware to Lillian Green Miller and Lester Lee Miller. She was raised on the bluegrass fiddle music of her father and maintained a happy go lucky positive attitude throughout her life, even in the face of the tragedy and hard times well known to those of her generation. If you had heard a friendly voice and hearty laugh anywhere in Williamsburg it could have been Shirley spreading her joy and happiness with everyone she encountered. She never met a stranger and always had a smile for all.
Shirley was a devout Catholic and a proud graduate of Goldey-Beacom College. She met the love of her life, a handsome charming Italian- Frank Parisi, at a Parish dance in 1957. Many evenings were spent together ending on the porch swing as their love bloomed. Love letters were exchanged as he went off to East Carolina University and after graduation they married. Their bond of love, commitment, laughter and friendship lasted 18 wonderful years. They never stopped holding hands and never stopped saying I love you. Shirley lost Frank in 1980 to a boating accident and remained a widow, dedicated to her family for the next 40 years. She never forgot the love they shared.
Shirley steadfastly moved forward into a new chapter in her life to become a successful Real Estate agent and a graduate of the Realtors Institute. She sold houses all over Tidewater and was the site agent to multiple new neighborhoods in Williamsburg. She loved people and seared friendships and trust with her clients and coworkers. After retirement she used her real estate knowledge on the board of her neighborhood association to support improvement projects and brought cheer to the meetings.
Despite the grief many of us feel at her passing we take great comfort in knowing that Shirley fully and completely gave her heart to God with a devotion to the Blessed Mother. Her deep Catholic faith carried her through joy and hardship and was the guidepost to live a life of love, honesty, integrity and charity. She was an active member of Cursillo and became a director of the retreat which helped women and men of all backgrounds to more fully grow in their personal relationships with Jesus Christ. Shirley possessed a deep spirituality which resulted in consistent guidance and actions that demonstrated her deep faith.
Shirley was forever a devoted mother and transpired unconditional love. She is survived by her three children: Yvonne (John) Ellis of Ashford, CT, Diana (Kevin) Hunt of Yorktown, VA and Kimberly Parisi of Williamsburg, VA. She was a doting and adoring Grandmother to Kelsey (Michael) Summers, Abigail Hunt, Adriana Ellis and Alexa Ellis who she loved so dearly and was endlessly proud to be an active part of their lives. She welcomed Layla Marie with open arms and was able to enjoy one afternoon with her newborn great grandson, Colton Summers, who is destined to hear stories of how Shirley spread her sparkle to all that knew her. She is also survived by her sister and brother- in-law Rosemary and Joseph Farley of Rehoboth, DE, Brother in law Richard Trincia of Odessa, DE and was adored by her fun loving Trincia cousins. Shirley had a special place in her heart for her nieces and nephews, all whom she loved so dearly: Dena, George, Michael and Jeff Baker; Joe, Brendon and Melissa Farley and Yvette and Richie Trincia as well as all of her great nieces and nephews. Aunt Shirley is smiling down on all of you.
Shirley was predeceased by her husband Francis O. Parisi, both of her parents, her sister Sandra Trincia, her brother Lester Miller, her Parisi parents Edith and Frank Parisi and her dear sister and brother-in-law Tullia and George Baker.
How proud we are of her life. How we will deeply miss her companionship, friendship and love. Rest in peace Mom and enjoy eternal life with your greatest love - Franny.
**After much thought and careful consideration among our family, we have decided to indefinitely postpone Mom's funeral service and burial at this time. We will continue to monitor the situation and let all know as soon as possible about future plans to celebrate Shirley's life when it is safe for everyone to gather together to attend. Thank you for all the calls, cards, flowers, thoughts and prayers for our family at this difficult time.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 5, 2020