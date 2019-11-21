Home

Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Peninsula Funeral Home
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
5:00 PM
Peninsula Funeral Home
Shirley Perdue Holbrook

Shirley Holbrook, 82, a longtime resident of Newport News, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 in Florence, South Carolina, where she recently resided. She was a native of Stanleytown, Virginia. Shirley was a member of Parkview Baptist Church in Newport News and Bethea Baptist Church in Darlington, South Carolina. She was also a graduate of Warwick High School Class of '55.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde R. Holbrook; parents, William T. and Mable A. Perdue; and nephew, Chris Gibson. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Davis of Conway, SC; sons, Keith and Brett Holbrook; grandchildren, China Edwards, Jesse Davis, and Brian, Jason, Maria and Joanna Holbrook; great-grandchildren, Alexander Holbrook and Sadie Edwards; sister, Sue Gibson (Robert); nieces and nephews, Vicki Charles, Larry Gibson, Kim Gibson, Karen Enos, Beth Davis, Gina Bush, Megan Koewler, and Ricky Twidell; and many dear friends.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Peninsula Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be private.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 21, 2019
