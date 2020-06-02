Shirley Powell Holloway
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Powell Holloway, 90, passed away on May 31, 2020. She was born July 2, 1929 in Hertford, North Carolina to the late Morton C. and Eula L. Powell. Shirley moved to Newport News as a small child and graduated from Newport News High School in 1946. She married Maurice W. Holloway April 24, 1948. Soon after, they moved to the Holloway family farm in Denbigh which was a big adjustment for a city girl. Her family was her main focus and she loved to prepare holiday and birthday meals for them. She was known for her wonderful smile which she gave freely to friend or stranger. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Newport News.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her sisters, Mildred Lockstampfor and Margaret Patten and brother, Joseph Powell.

She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Maurice Holloway, Sr; children, Carolyn Butler (Bob), Maurice, Jr., Beth Keen (Glenn); grandchildren, Aaron Butler (Karina), Amy Jackson (Mike), Thomas Keen (Candice), Emily King (Graham); four great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Peninsula Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 12716 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23606.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Peninsula Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved