Shirley Powell Holloway, 90, passed away on May 31, 2020. She was born July 2, 1929 in Hertford, North Carolina to the late Morton C. and Eula L. Powell. Shirley moved to Newport News as a small child and graduated from Newport News High School in 1946. She married Maurice W. Holloway April 24, 1948. Soon after, they moved to the Holloway family farm in Denbigh which was a big adjustment for a city girl. Her family was her main focus and she loved to prepare holiday and birthday meals for them. She was known for her wonderful smile which she gave freely to friend or stranger. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Newport News.In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her sisters, Mildred Lockstampfor and Margaret Patten and brother, Joseph Powell.She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Maurice Holloway, Sr; children, Carolyn Butler (Bob), Maurice, Jr., Beth Keen (Glenn); grandchildren, Aaron Butler (Karina), Amy Jackson (Mike), Thomas Keen (Candice), Emily King (Graham); four great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Peninsula Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 12716 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23606.