Shirley was the daughter of the late, Martha L. Smith and Josey L. Smith of Newport News, VA. She was born and raised in Newport News, VA, and a 1957 graduate of Newport News High School. Shirley began her lifelong career at the Newport News Shipbuilding in 1958, serving 62 years with NNS, in Production Control Carrier Overhaul, as a planner scheduler.Shirley enjoyed fishing on the James River, and admiring the Shipyard from her boat. She could be found on many weekends taking in the latest movies at the theater. Shirley's pride and joy was her 4 pound toy poodle "Matti". Over the last few months Matti has been a great sense of comfort, never leaving Shirley's side. One of her favorite names to be called was GeGe by her grandson, Cole.Shirley made many friends throughout her life, from lifelong friends from the Shipyard, from boating and fishing, from the movies and from all areas of her life.Many "Thanks" to the Riverside Hospice team of Melissa, Kenyana, and Heather. Thank you all for your unselfish and exceptional care given to Shirley in the past three months.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation, in memory of Shirley, to Riverside Hospice in Newport News, VA.The family will receive friends at Peninsula Funeral on Monday evening, September 28, 2020, from 4:00 to 7:00. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday afternoon at 3:00 in Peninsula Memorial Park.The wearing of masks and social distancing will be require at all gatherings of remembrance.Peninsula Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.