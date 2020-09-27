1/1
Shirley S. Langston
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley was the daughter of the late, Martha L. Smith and Josey L. Smith of Newport News, VA. She was born and raised in Newport News, VA, and a 1957 graduate of Newport News High School. Shirley began her lifelong career at the Newport News Shipbuilding in 1958, serving 62 years with NNS, in Production Control Carrier Overhaul, as a planner scheduler.

Shirley enjoyed fishing on the James River, and admiring the Shipyard from her boat. She could be found on many weekends taking in the latest movies at the theater. Shirley's pride and joy was her 4 pound toy poodle "Matti". Over the last few months Matti has been a great sense of comfort, never leaving Shirley's side. One of her favorite names to be called was GeGe by her grandson, Cole.

Shirley made many friends throughout her life, from lifelong friends from the Shipyard, from boating and fishing, from the movies and from all areas of her life.

Many "Thanks" to the Riverside Hospice team of Melissa, Kenyana, and Heather. Thank you all for your unselfish and exceptional care given to Shirley in the past three months.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation, in memory of Shirley, to Riverside Hospice in Newport News, VA.

The family will receive friends at Peninsula Funeral on Monday evening, September 28, 2020, from 4:00 to 7:00. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday afternoon at 3:00 in Peninsula Memorial Park.

The wearing of masks and social distancing will be require at all gatherings of remembrance.

Peninsula Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Peninsula Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
29
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Peninsula Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 25, 2020
I was so sorry to hear about Shirley’s passing. I’m still in shock. Shirley was a very nice woman. We always looked forward to seeing each other every weekday morning. She would purchase a Daily Press and Virginia Pilot paper. And I would get updates on her precious dog Matti. I was so happy that she got her dog after so many months of looking for another. She loved going out on her boat and fish. And spending time with her neighbors especially during UVA and James Madison games. I will miss her.
Debbie Morgan
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved