Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Shirley Saylor Obituary
Shirley Saylor, 77, passed away peacefully at home on November 30, 2019. She was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother.

Shirley treasured her children and especially loved being "Grams" to her grandchildren. She enjoyed working outside with her flowers and plants. The comfort Shirley brought to so many lives will truly be missed.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Marlin D. Saylor. She is survived by her children, Karen Saylor, Debra Ryan (Mike), Gordon Saylor, and Mark Saylor; Holly Allison; and grandchildren, Shannon Ryan, Jacob Saylor, and Emily Saylor.

A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd, Newport News, VA 23601. The family will receive friends following the service until 7:30 p.m.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 4, 2019
