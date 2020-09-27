1/
Shirley Sears Boyer
Shirley Sears Boyer, 94, of Shacklefords, VA passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Shirley was a dedicated long-time member of Poroporone Baptist Church during which time she served her church and community in numerous roles. She was also a member of King & Queen County Women's Club.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of over 30 years, Hardin Boyer. She is survived by her son, Rusty Bailey (Kelly); two grandchildren, Jason Bailey (Caitlin) and Anita Weir (Bridget); and one great-grandson, George Bailey.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., October 2nd at Poroporone Baptist Church, 30071 The Trail, Shacklefords, VA 23156. The family will receive friends 10 to 11 a.m., just before the service, at the church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Memorial Donations may be made to the Lindsey Greggs Scholarship Fund, PO Box, 400, Shacklefords, VA 23156. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.

Published in Daily Press on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Poroporone Baptist Church
OCT
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Poroporone Baptist Church
