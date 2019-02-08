Home

POWERED BY

Services
R W Baker & Company Funeral Home
11414 General Mahone Hwy
Wakefield, VA 23888
(757) 899-2971
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
R W Baker & Company Funeral Home
11414 General Mahone Hwy
Wakefield, VA 23888
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Cockes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Seward Cockes

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Shirley Seward Cockes Obituary
Shirley Seward Cockes passed away Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019 at the age of 85. She was predeceased by her parents, Clyde and Virginia Madeline Bennett Seward; sister, Mildred S. Hailey; brother, Melvin C. Seward; husband, E. Dixon Cockes, and two daughters, Debra Carolyn Cockes, and Lisa Jo Cockes Judkins. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Vicki Lynne Cockes Thompson, and Suzanne Leigh Cockes Madigan and her husband, Russ; seven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. To celebrate Shirley's life, family and friends are invited to the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 at R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home, 11414 General Mahone Highway, Wakefield, VA 23888 with Rev. Ray Rowland officiating. A private burial service will follow. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Surry County VA Historical Society (281 Bank Street, Surry, VA 23883, (https://surrycountyvahistory.org) or to the Peninsula Cancer Institute (Riverside Foundation, 701 Town Center Drive, Suite 1000, Newport News, VA 23606, (https://www.riversideonline.com/foundation) . Condolences may be offered online at RWBakerFH.com.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.