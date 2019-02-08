|
|
Shirley Seward Cockes passed away Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019 at the age of 85. She was predeceased by her parents, Clyde and Virginia Madeline Bennett Seward; sister, Mildred S. Hailey; brother, Melvin C. Seward; husband, E. Dixon Cockes, and two daughters, Debra Carolyn Cockes, and Lisa Jo Cockes Judkins. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Vicki Lynne Cockes Thompson, and Suzanne Leigh Cockes Madigan and her husband, Russ; seven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. To celebrate Shirley's life, family and friends are invited to the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 at R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home, 11414 General Mahone Highway, Wakefield, VA 23888 with Rev. Ray Rowland officiating. A private burial service will follow. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Surry County VA Historical Society (281 Bank Street, Surry, VA 23883, (https://surrycountyvahistory.org) or to the Peninsula Cancer Institute (Riverside Foundation, 701 Town Center Drive, Suite 1000, Newport News, VA 23606, (https://www.riversideonline.com/foundation) . Condolences may be offered online at RWBakerFH.com.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 8, 2019