Shirley "Susie" Sheree Luntsford, 64, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. She was a native of Newport News and attended Denbigh Christian Church. Susie worked in Supply for NAF Ft. Eustis, VA. She moved to the sunny state of Florida to explore new ventures and enjoy the beautiful beaches. Later, she returned to Virginia to assist with her mother's care.Susie loved her family and she made an impact on each and everyone she touched. She enjoyed baking, gardening, crafts, Coca Cola, and sweets.She was preceded in death by her husband, John Luntsford, father, Jesse James White, Jr., brother, James Wayne White, and maternal and paternal grandparents. Susie is survived by her children, Jessie, Crystal, and Tara Luntsford of Florida; two grandchildren, Jazmyne Carmichael and Jordan Turner of Florida; mother, Shirley F. White; sister, Diane White Jackson (Walter); brother Johnnie Ray White (Twyla Kay); and numerous nieces and nephewsA graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 10, at 1:00 p.m. at Peninsula Memorial Park, officiated by Pastor Matt Ferguson. Facial masks and social distancing will be required.Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601