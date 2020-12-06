1/1
Shirley Sheree "Susie" Luntsford
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley "Susie" Sheree Luntsford, 64, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. She was a native of Newport News and attended Denbigh Christian Church. Susie worked in Supply for NAF Ft. Eustis, VA. She moved to the sunny state of Florida to explore new ventures and enjoy the beautiful beaches. Later, she returned to Virginia to assist with her mother's care.

Susie loved her family and she made an impact on each and everyone she touched. She enjoyed baking, gardening, crafts, Coca Cola, and sweets.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Luntsford, father, Jesse James White, Jr., brother, James Wayne White, and maternal and paternal grandparents. Susie is survived by her children, Jessie, Crystal, and Tara Luntsford of Florida; two grandchildren, Jazmyne Carmichael and Jordan Turner of Florida; mother, Shirley F. White; sister, Diane White Jackson (Walter); brother Johnnie Ray White (Twyla Kay); and numerous nieces and nephews

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 10, at 1:00 p.m. at Peninsula Memorial Park, officiated by Pastor Matt Ferguson. Facial masks and social distancing will be required.

Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
10
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Peninsula Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Peninsula Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved