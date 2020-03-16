Home

Shirley Strum Burton

Shirley Strum Burton Obituary
Shirley Strum Burton, 89, widow of Floyd Burton, passed away on March 14, 2020. Born in Nash County, NC, she has been a Hampton resident since 1955. She was a founding member of Trinity Baptist Church.

Shirley is survived by her children, Chloe B. Wright and Floyd Gene Burton; three grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Friends are invited for viewing after 1:00 PM Tuesday. The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:00 PM Wednesday at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home in Hampton, 245 S. Armistead Ave., in Hampton. Immediately following at 1:00 PM, Shirley's life will be remembered and celebrated. Interment will follow at Parklawn Memorial Park.

To read the entire obituary, please visit www.rhaydensmith.com.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 16, 2020
