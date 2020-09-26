Yorktown, Va. – Shirley T. Saylor, 86, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020. Shirley was born in Newport News and was a lifelong peninsula resident. She was an active member and church organist for Bethel Baptist Church where she taught children's music and led the handbell choir. She graduated from Warwick High School and received her Masters of sacred music from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. She enjoyed teaching piano lessons and was a loving and active mother and grandmother.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years Duane Marlin Saylor and is survived by her children, Laurie Cutler and her husband Greg of Taylorsville, NC and Paul H. Saylor and his wife Jennifer of Richmond, VA and her beloved grandchildren, Dylan, Jackson, Caleb and Levi.



A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Bethel Baptist Church with Rev. Doug Echols, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Peninsula Memorial Park. It is requested that attendees wear masks and observe social distancing. Arrangements are by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, VA.



