1/1
SHIRLEY T. SAYLOR
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SHIRLEY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Yorktown, Va. – Shirley T. Saylor, 86, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020. Shirley was born in Newport News and was a lifelong peninsula resident. She was an active member and church organist for Bethel Baptist Church where she taught children's music and led the handbell choir. She graduated from Warwick High School and received her Masters of sacred music from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. She enjoyed teaching piano lessons and was a loving and active mother and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years Duane Marlin Saylor and is survived by her children, Laurie Cutler and her husband Greg of Taylorsville, NC and Paul H. Saylor and his wife Jennifer of Richmond, VA and her beloved grandchildren, Dylan, Jackson, Caleb and Levi.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Bethel Baptist Church with Rev. Doug Echols, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Peninsula Memorial Park. It is requested that attendees wear masks and observe social distancing. Arrangements are by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, VA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Send Flowers
SEP
27
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Bethel Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692
757-898-5722
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Amory Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 25, 2020
Shirley was a faithful servant whose love for our Lord was exemplified in her lovely character. She played the organ beautifully for our daughter’s memorial service. She loved talking about her grandchildren and the children she taught in Little Mozart. What a remarkable lady.
Family, cherish those precious memories.
Judy Reynal
September 25, 2020
I will miss Shirley. She taught me piano for the last 7 years. She was so patient with me, as I was a beginning student. We had a lot of laughs over that. She was a special lady and we often talked about our families. She loved all of you so very much. My prayers are with you during this difficult time.
Cheryl Cagle
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved