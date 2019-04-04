Hayes: Shirley Thomas Brown entered her heavenly home on April 2, 2019. She was 89. Born on Gwynn's Island in Mathews County, she was the only child of Roger and Lucy Grimstead Thomas. She moved to Gloucester County at age six, where she resided until her death. Although she called Gloucester her home, she always treasured being on Gwynn's Island with her mother's family. Shirley was a member of Union Baptist Church, Achilles where she gave her heart to the Lord at age 13. She graduated from Achilles High School in 1946 and married Lawrence Brown soon after graduation. He preceded her in death in 1969. Shirley was a kind, caring, thoughtful and generous Christian woman, who always put others first. She was devoted to her family and loved them, unconditionally. Shirley dedicated her life to the comfort and support of her family, serving as an example to her daughters and granddaughters. She was a woman of strong faith, believing in the power of Christ's love. Known to her granddaughters and many of their friends as "Nanny", Shirley was a woman of gentle, quiet strength. She loved to laugh and tell stories of her youth and the fun times she had with her family and friends. She will be sorely missed by her daughters Kay Brown Stubblefield (Ronnie) and Beth Brown Henderson (Wayne); and her loving grandchildren, Kristy Harris Jenkins (Lester), Rachel Stubblefield and Sara Stubblefield all of Gloucester. She is also survived by Stanley Hogge, her companion for over 48 years, special cousins Linda and Jim Templeman, as well as other beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.The family wishes to thank Christy West, RN of Riverside Hospice for her compassionate care of their mother in the last months of her life. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at Hogg Funeral Home, Gloucester Point. Interment will follow in Gloucester Point Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday, April 4th from 6 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.In memory of Shirley donations may be given to the , c/o Nancy Dransfield, 7274 Joseph Lewis Road, Hayes, VA 23072."And now faith, hope, and love abide, these three; and the greatest of these is love." (NRSV)Please visit www.hoggfh.com to share memories and condolences. Published in Daily Press on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary