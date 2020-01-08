|
|
Shirley Thorne Eads, 91, of Williamsburg, VA, formerly of Ft. Washington, MD passed away January 5th, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Edwin; and parents, Herbert and Jean Thorne.
Shirley is survived by her daughters, Deborah Reischman and husband, Michael, of Williamsburg, and Susan Carskadon of Memphis, TN; son, Christopher Eads of Orlando, FL; grandchildren, Kristina Klindienst, Holly Sims, Carrie Kelley, and Ryan Venable; and 6 great grandchildren.
A service will take place Friday, January 10th, 2020 at 2:00pm at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Road, Williamsburg. A Graveside service will follow on Saturday, January 11th, 2020 at 12:00pm at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Suitland, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice House and Support Care of Williamsburg, 4441 Powhatan Parkway. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 8, 2020