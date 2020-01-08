Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 565-1141
Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
2:00 PM
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
Cedar Hill Cemetery
Suitland, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Eads
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Thorne Eads

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Thorne Eads Obituary
Shirley Thorne Eads, 91, of Williamsburg, VA, formerly of Ft. Washington, MD passed away January 5th, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Edwin; and parents, Herbert and Jean Thorne.

Shirley is survived by her daughters, Deborah Reischman and husband, Michael, of Williamsburg, and Susan Carskadon of Memphis, TN; son, Christopher Eads of Orlando, FL; grandchildren, Kristina Klindienst, Holly Sims, Carrie Kelley, and Ryan Venable; and 6 great grandchildren.

A service will take place Friday, January 10th, 2020 at 2:00pm at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Road, Williamsburg. A Graveside service will follow on Saturday, January 11th, 2020 at 12:00pm at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Suitland, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice House and Support Care of Williamsburg, 4441 Powhatan Parkway. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -