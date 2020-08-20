Shirley Williamson Wunder, 78, of Charlotte, NC passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the Laurels in Highland Creek. She was born in Long Island, NY on December 15, 1941, and was raised in Hampton, VA where she graduated from Hampton High School in 1960. She graduated from Riverside School of Professional Nursing in 1963. She worked in various medical facilities until 2002 when she retired. She was a member of Resurrection Lutheran Church where she was a member of the Martha Circle and the Friday Saints, until she moved to Charlotte, NC in 2017. She square danced for a number of years with the Swinging Squares and the Tidal Waves.
Shirley was predeceased by her husband of 34 years Melvin Wunder Jr; her son, Michael Wunder; her parents, Stanley and Nellie Williamson; her brother, Donald Williamson, and her best friend Jake Adkins.
She is survived by her son Mark Wunder (Heather) of Davidson; four grandchildren, Christopher, Matthew, James and Mary Wunder; sister, Barbara Benson (Bill) of Williamsburg; two sisters-in-law, Janice Wunder and Gay Boggs (Robert) of Newport News; and several nieces and nephews.
The visitation will be Monday, August 24th from 5-7pm at James Funeral Home in Huntersville, North Carolina. Her funeral will be a graveside service on Saturday, August 29th at 11am at Peninsula Memorial Park in Newport News. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Resurrection Lutheran Church in Newport News, Va, the American Heart Association
at https://www.heart.org/en/get-involved/ways-to-give
and The Muscular Dystrophy Association
at https://www.mda.org/get-involved
.
James Funeral Home, of Huntersville, NC, and Peninsula Funeral Home of Newport News, VA are serving the family.