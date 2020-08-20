1/1
Shirley W. Wunder
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Williamson Wunder, 78, of Charlotte, NC passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the Laurels in Highland Creek. She was born in Long Island, NY on December 15, 1941, and was raised in Hampton, VA where she graduated from Hampton High School in 1960. She graduated from Riverside School of Professional Nursing in 1963. She worked in various medical facilities until 2002 when she retired. She was a member of Resurrection Lutheran Church where she was a member of the Martha Circle and the Friday Saints, until she moved to Charlotte, NC in 2017. She square danced for a number of years with the Swinging Squares and the Tidal Waves.

Shirley was predeceased by her husband of 34 years Melvin Wunder Jr; her son, Michael Wunder; her parents, Stanley and Nellie Williamson; her brother, Donald Williamson, and her best friend Jake Adkins.

She is survived by her son Mark Wunder (Heather) of Davidson; four grandchildren, Christopher, Matthew, James and Mary Wunder; sister, Barbara Benson (Bill) of Williamsburg; two sisters-in-law, Janice Wunder and Gay Boggs (Robert) of Newport News; and several nieces and nephews.

The visitation will be Monday, August 24th from 5-7pm at James Funeral Home in Huntersville, North Carolina. Her funeral will be a graveside service on Saturday, August 29th at 11am at Peninsula Memorial Park in Newport News. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Resurrection Lutheran Church in Newport News, Va, the American Heart Association at https://www.heart.org/en/get-involved/ways-to-give and The Muscular Dystrophy Association at https://www.mda.org/get-involved.

James Funeral Home, of Huntersville, NC, and Peninsula Funeral Home of Newport News, VA are serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
James Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Peninsula Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Peninsula Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved