Shizu Aharen Machie, 91, of Yorktown, passed away on February 7, 2020. She was born in Okinawa, Japan on November 22, 1928 and was preceded in death by her husband, Chester D. Machie.
Shizu is survived by seven children, Danny (Kathy), Rose (Scot), Jo Ann (Brian), Denny (Harriet), Mike (Karen), Mary Ann (Ken), Linda (Dave), 19 grandchildren, Adrienne (Jeffery), Erica (David), Michael (Erin), Ryan, Sarah, Jamie, Danielle, Tyler, Rachael, Paige, Miri, Jaci (Mary), Kimiko, Lindsey, Taylor, Ben, Jenna, Joshua, Julia and 9 great grandchildren, Elijah, Henry, David, Lily, Levi, Kara, Krista, Natasha and Roman.
A memorial service will be held 11:30 a.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Crossroads Community Church, 1420 Lakeside Dr, Yorktown, VA 23692. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends at Hogg Funeral Home, Gloucester Point on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 6:00 until to 7:30 p.m. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 12, 2020