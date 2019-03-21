|
|
Mr. Sidney Armistead of Hampton, 88, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, March 18.The family will receive friends from 11am-1pm on Saturday, March 23rd at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, located at 2551 N Armistead Ave, Hampton, VA; followed by a Celebration of Life Service. Interment will occur at Hampton Veterans Memorial Gardens on Monday, March 25th at 11am. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and condolences with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 21, 2019