Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
(757) 827-4670
Resources
More Obituaries for Sidney Armistead
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sidney G. Armistead

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sidney G. Armistead Obituary
Mr. Sidney Armistead of Hampton, 88, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, March 18.The family will receive friends from 11am-1pm on Saturday, March 23rd at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, located at 2551 N Armistead Ave, Hampton, VA; followed by a Celebration of Life Service. Interment will occur at Hampton Veterans Memorial Gardens on Monday, March 25th at 11am. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and condolences with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
Download Now